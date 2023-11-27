Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 48.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,591,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 850,003 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.36% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $43,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,329,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,330 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,154,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240,590 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $410,211,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,232,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,003,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,316,000 after purchasing an additional 722,625 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 0.2 %

HST opened at $17.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.62. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $19.42. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.57%.

HST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. HSBC initiated coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.04.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

