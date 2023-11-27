Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $43.18 Million Stock Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 532,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,250 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.41% of Henry Schein worth $43,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirova bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Stock Down 1.0 %

HSIC opened at $69.00 on Monday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.01 and a 1-year high of $89.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HSIC shares. TheStreet cut Henry Schein from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Henry Schein from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

