H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.
H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
