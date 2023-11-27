H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.