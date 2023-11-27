Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 162,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $6,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HRL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 94,580.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 126,182,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,075,078,000 after purchasing an additional 126,049,679 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,500,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,636,000 after buying an additional 547,495 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Hormel Foods by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,864,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,346,000 after acquiring an additional 685,894 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hormel Foods by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,310,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,121,000 after acquiring an additional 144,364 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,288,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,923,000 after acquiring an additional 20,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Insider Transactions at Hormel Foods

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $160,836.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,321.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Pierre M. Lilly bought 1,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.25 per share, for a total transaction of $54,161.50. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 1,454 shares in the company, valued at $54,161.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $160,836.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,321.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

Shares of HRL opened at $32.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.28. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $30.70 and a 52-week high of $49.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.20%. Hormel Foods’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.32%.

Hormel Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

