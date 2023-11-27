Highway Holdings Limited (HIHO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on December 23rd

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the industrial products company on Saturday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ HIHO opened at $1.97 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.12. Highway has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $3.08.

Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Highway had a negative return on equity of 14.58% and a negative net margin of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut Highway from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Highway Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM; and Electric OEM.

