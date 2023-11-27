Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,455 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of UDR worth $7,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in UDR by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,904,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,851 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in UDR during the 4th quarter valued at about $913,594,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in UDR by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,969,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $943,146,000 after buying an additional 2,321,585 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in UDR by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,691,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $562,157,000 after buying an additional 3,164,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in UDR by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,894,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $488,394,000 after buying an additional 354,722 shares in the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UDR alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of UDR from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of UDR from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.41.

UDR Stock Up 0.7 %

UDR stock opened at $33.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.47 and a 200 day moving average of $38.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. UDR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $45.46.

UDR Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.63%.

About UDR

(Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.