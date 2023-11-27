Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited (LON:GR1T) Insider Acquires £7,820 in Stock

Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited (LON:GR1T – Get Free Report) insider Leon van de Moortele acquired 46,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of £7,820 ($9,783.56).

Grit Real Estate Income Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:GR1T opened at GBX 15.50 ($0.19) on Monday. Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 12.45 ($0.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 33.80 ($0.42). The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 26.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 30.06. The firm has a market cap of £74.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -387.50 and a beta of 0.29.

About Grit Real Estate Income Group

Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited is the leading pan-African real estate company focused on investing in, developing and actively managing a diversified portfolio of assets in carefully selected African countries (excluding South Africa). These high-quality assets are underpinned by predominantly US$ and Euro denominated long-term leases with a wide range of blue-chip multinational tenant covenants across a diverse range of robust property sectors.

