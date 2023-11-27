Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 4,840 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 231,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,840 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $5,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EPRT. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 372.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,254,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,556 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,275,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,707,000 after buying an additional 1,845,507 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 186.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,636,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,504,000 after buying an additional 1,715,238 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,956,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 118.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,658,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,161 shares during the period. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of EPRT stock opened at $23.72 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.45. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $26.43.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.92%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EPRT shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $25.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.54.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

