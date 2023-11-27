Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,268 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,985 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.07% of TopBuild worth $5,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,507,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $313,703,000 after buying an additional 59,414 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in TopBuild by 135.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 913,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,778,000 after acquiring an additional 526,053 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in TopBuild by 230.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 864,237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,244,000 after purchasing an additional 602,416 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in TopBuild by 3.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,063,000 after purchasing an additional 18,861 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 15.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 474,186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,697,000 after purchasing an additional 65,167 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TopBuild news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.44, for a total transaction of $286,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,769,874.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLD opened at $296.49 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $254.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.16. TopBuild Corp. has a 52 week low of $145.23 and a 52 week high of $307.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.59.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 11.82%. TopBuild’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 19.51 earnings per share for the current year.

BLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TopBuild from $224.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on TopBuild from $365.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.27.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

