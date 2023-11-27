Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Stock Holdings Lifted by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 1,335.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,388 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.09% of Grand Canyon Education worth $2,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 11,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, Director Jack A. Henry sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total transaction of $199,984.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,038,733.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th.

Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $137.62 on Monday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.65 and a 52 week high of $140.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.44.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The company had revenue of $221.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.50 million. Research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

