Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Shares Sold by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,073 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned about 0.39% of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF worth $12,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 114,670.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,338,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,515,000 after buying an additional 6,333,242 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 99,241.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,815,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,125 shares during the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $9,394,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the first quarter worth about $7,997,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 630.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 131,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,707,000 after buying an additional 113,499 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Price Performance

LIT stock opened at $48.81 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.61. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $46.66 and a 1 year high of $72.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

