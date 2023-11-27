Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 32,869 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,844,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 32,869 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.78% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $333,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 269.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,371,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $413,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,989 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 836.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 979,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,530,000 after purchasing an additional 875,357 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter valued at $144,189,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,205,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $399,335,000 after purchasing an additional 624,119 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,714,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,178,160,000 after purchasing an additional 429,256 shares during the period. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on JBHT shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $202.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.00.

JBHT opened at $183.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.16. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.66 and a 1-year high of $209.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $181.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.69.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The company’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 22.64%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

