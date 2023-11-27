Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Position Cut by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,580 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Genpact worth $3,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Genpact by 103,311.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,937,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933,114 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,963,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,617 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Genpact in the 4th quarter worth about $81,569,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Genpact by 416.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 918,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,538,000 after buying an additional 740,389 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Genpact by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,019,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $740,435,000 after buying an additional 512,786 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genpact Stock Performance

Shares of G opened at $33.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Genpact Limited has a one year low of $29.41 and a one year high of $48.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.17.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.71%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a report on Thursday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Genpact from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.88.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

See Also

