Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

Equities researchers at HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 215.32% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Genelux from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Genelux in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Brookline Capital Management raised Genelux from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

NASDAQ:GNLX opened at $11.10 on Monday. Genelux has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $40.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.06.

In other news, General Counsel Sean Ryder sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Genelux news, VP Yong Yu sold 19,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total value of $489,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 135,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,357,594.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Sean Ryder sold 10,000 shares of Genelux stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 373,517 shares of company stock valued at $8,735,376 in the last quarter. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Genelux during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Genelux in the second quarter valued at $145,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Genelux during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Genelux during the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Genelux by 145.3% during the 3rd quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 32,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 19,438 shares during the period. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary, modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small-cell lung cancer.

