GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) Rating Lowered to Sell at UBS Group

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $66.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $86.00. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 10.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Argus initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.22.

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $73.71 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 12 month low of $53.00 and a 12 month high of $87.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 24.46%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 2.8% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC boosted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

