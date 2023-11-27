G-III Apparel Group (GIII) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $659.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.39 million. G-III Apparel Group had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a positive return on equity of 7.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect G-III Apparel Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

G-III Apparel Group Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ GIII opened at $28.27 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. G-III Apparel Group has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $28.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GIII. UBS Group increased their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Barclays upped their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.14.

Insider Activity at G-III Apparel Group

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $240,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,357 shares in the company, valued at $705,742.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $240,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,742.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $263,985.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,218.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On G-III Apparel Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Madison Avenue Partners LP bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,716,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,890,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 632.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 572,830 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,038,000 after purchasing an additional 494,623 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,479,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,017,476 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,950,000 after buying an additional 405,402 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

See Also

