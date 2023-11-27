FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:GFEB) Shares Purchased by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:GFEB – Free Report) by 114.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 364,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,752 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February were worth $11,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GFEB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February in the second quarter valued at $231,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter worth about $295,000.

GFEB opened at $32.18 on Monday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February has a one year low of $28.33 and a one year high of $32.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.01.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February (GFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral GFEB was launched on Feb 17, 2023 and is managed by First Trust.

