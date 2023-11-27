Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.

Freehold Royalties Stock Performance

Shares of TSE FRU opened at C$14.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.26, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of C$2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.28. Freehold Royalties has a one year low of C$12.91 and a one year high of C$17.07.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Freehold Royalties had a net margin of 41.54% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The company had revenue of C$84.20 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Freehold Royalties will post 0.7581169 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$20.50 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. CIBC reduced their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$16.75 to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.78.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in acquiring and managing royalty interest in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

