Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 5,511 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,511 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.39% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $83,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 34,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,175,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 105.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 18.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,543,000 after buying an additional 14,186 shares during the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $247.41 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 1,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $291,622.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,751.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:LH opened at $212.72 on Monday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $174.20 and a one year high of $222.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $204.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

