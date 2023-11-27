Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 17,561 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,140,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,561 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of WEC Energy Group worth $100,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WEC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,682,000 after acquiring an additional 65,287 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 11.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $81.60 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.00 and a 200-day moving average of $85.98. The company has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.47 and a 1-year high of $101.11.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.17.

Read Our Latest Report on WEC

About WEC Energy Group

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.