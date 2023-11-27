Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 4,157,198 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 294.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,570,314 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,157,198 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.13% of Infosys worth $89,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,099,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,335,409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,480,541 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in Infosys by 93.7% in the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 16,525,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,561,000 after buying an additional 7,995,119 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Infosys by 34.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,989,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,539,000 after buying an additional 5,143,124 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Infosys by 216.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,425,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genesis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 189.0% in the 2nd quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 4,156,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718,568 shares during the period. 11.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Infosys alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Infosys in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nomura upgraded shares of Infosys from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Infosys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.80 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Infosys in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.93.

Infosys Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Infosys stock opened at $17.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.96. Infosys Limited has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $20.57.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 16.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Infosys

(Free Report)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.