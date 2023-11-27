Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,084,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,233 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.72% of Entegris worth $120,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Entegris by 58.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Entegris by 51.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Entegris by 1,291.5% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter.

Entegris Price Performance

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $103.87 on Monday. Entegris, Inc. has a one year low of $62.24 and a one year high of $114.47. The stock has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 78.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 4.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.73.

Entegris Announces Dividend

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $888.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.33 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 5.47%. Equities research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on ENTG. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Craig Hallum lowered Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Entegris in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Entegris from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.13.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

