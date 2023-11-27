Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Holdings in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,920,855 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 561,593 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 5.48% of Primoris Services worth $88,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Primoris Services by 1,554.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,397,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,412,000 after buying an additional 1,313,171 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Primoris Services by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,217,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,317 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Primoris Services by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,873,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,809 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Primoris Services during the second quarter worth about $13,695,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,505,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRIM stock opened at $30.84 on Monday. Primoris Services Co. has a one year low of $20.24 and a one year high of $36.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Primoris Services ( NASDAQ:PRIM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

In other Primoris Services news, Director David Lee King sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total transaction of $154,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,452.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director David Lee King sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total value of $154,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,452.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John M. Perisich sold 19,205 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $637,413.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,819,652.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PRIM. StockNews.com started coverage on Primoris Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

