Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Stake Lessened by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP cut its stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,963 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 49,144 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of Fluor worth $3,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fluor by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,937,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $485,943,000 after buying an additional 571,316 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Fluor by 10.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,402,594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $445,184,000 after buying an additional 1,415,178 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fluor by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,760,561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $342,501,000 after buying an additional 210,592 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Fluor by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,904,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,581,000 after buying an additional 59,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Fluor by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,389,472 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,479,000 after buying an additional 392,788 shares in the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Fluor from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fluor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Fluor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fluor from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Fluor from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.40.

FLR stock opened at $37.90 on Monday. Fluor Co. has a 12-month low of $25.69 and a 12-month high of $38.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.57 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.81.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.46. Fluor had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fluor Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

