Fluence Energy (FLNC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fluence Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FLNC opened at $18.86 on Monday. Fluence Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $31.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.06 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.66.

Institutional Trading of Fluence Energy

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 342.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 20.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Fluence Energy by 107.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the period. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on FLNC shares. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

About Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

