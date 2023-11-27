Flagshp Cmty Re (MHC) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.068 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Flagshp Cmty Re’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
Flagshp Cmty Re Stock Performance
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Flagshp Cmty Re in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Flagshp Cmty Re
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Flagshp Cmty Re
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- 10-year yield is below 4.5%…these dividend growth yields aren’t
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Home prices expected to drop, but homebuilders remain strong
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Is there money hiding under these 2 mattress stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Flagshp Cmty Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagshp Cmty Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.