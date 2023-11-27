Five Below (FIVE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 29th. Analysts expect Five Below to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.02 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Five Below to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $190.99 on Monday. Five Below has a one year low of $144.57 and a one year high of $220.19. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 39.22, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $170.12 and a 200-day moving average of $182.20.

In other news, CEO Joel D. Anderson purchased 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $161.50 per share, with a total value of $500,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 99,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,094,444. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,879,733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,005,079,000 after purchasing an additional 46,515 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Five Below by 2,513.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,892,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $801,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743,768 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Five Below by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,730,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $482,922,000 after acquiring an additional 259,012 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Five Below by 21.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $423,883,000 after acquiring an additional 471,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Five Below by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,536,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $302,066,000 after buying an additional 8,498 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FIVE. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Five Below from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $242.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Five Below from $224.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Five Below from $201.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Five Below from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.57.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

