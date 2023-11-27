First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Stock Position Reduced by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,161 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. owned about 6.29% of First Trust International IPO ETF worth $11,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF during the first quarter worth $10,603,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in First Trust International IPO ETF in the second quarter worth $61,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $238,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FPXI opened at $40.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.62 million, a P/E ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 0.81. First Trust International IPO ETF has a 52 week low of $36.02 and a 52 week high of $42.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0731 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%.

The First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IPOX International index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 50 largest developed markets ex-US IPOs over the first 1,000 trading days for each stock. FPXI was launched on Nov 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

