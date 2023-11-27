First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) Plans None Dividend of $0.95

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) announced a None dividend on Tuesday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.954 per share on Friday, December 15th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.

First National Financial Price Performance

FN stock opened at C$38.00 on Monday. First National Financial has a 1 year low of C$32.86 and a 1 year high of C$41.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,470.35, a current ratio of 11.45 and a quick ratio of 10.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$36.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$37.70.

Get First National Financial alerts:

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported C$1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.02 by C$0.36. The firm had revenue of C$272.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$224.60 million. First National Financial had a return on equity of 33.56% and a net margin of 33.92%. Equities research analysts anticipate that First National Financial will post 4.1931567 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FN shares. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, First National Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$41.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on First National Financial

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First National Financial news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. purchased 125,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$37.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,763,882.84. 71.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First National Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.