First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (FCNCP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 on December 15th

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.3359 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This is a boost from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.
First Citizens BancShares Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCP opened at $20.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.97. First Citizens BancShares has a 1-year low of $18.69 and a 1-year high of $22.99.
About First Citizens BancShares
