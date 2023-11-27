First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. (FBPI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on December 15th

First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FBPI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.

First Bancorp of Indiana Stock Performance

Shares of FBPI opened at $13.88 on Monday. First Bancorp of Indiana has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $18.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.58 and a 200-day moving average of $16.05.

About First Bancorp of Indiana

First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Savings Bank, provides various banking products and services to individuals and business customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposits such as certificates of deposit, checking, health savings, individual retirement, money market, and savings accounts; loans include retail loan advisors, consumer loans, such as auto, motorcycle, boat, and recreational vehicle loans; mortgage and home equity loans; and current rates and secured deposits.

