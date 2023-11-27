FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $6,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 3,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 284.5% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,882,000 after acquiring an additional 47,800 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. 89.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.78, for a total transaction of $1,316,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,618,618.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.78, for a total transaction of $1,316,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,618,618.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 1,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.85, for a total transaction of $802,954.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,627.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,338 shares of company stock worth $7,160,097. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FDS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $332.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $442.73.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $460.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $443.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $424.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $377.89 and a 1-year high of $474.13.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.51 by ($0.58). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $535.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 32.56%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

