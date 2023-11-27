ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Trims Holdings in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 46,713 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.21% of Veeco Instruments worth $3,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Veeco Instruments by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,027,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,072,000 after buying an additional 224,780 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Veeco Instruments by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,568,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,022,000 after buying an additional 193,739 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Veeco Instruments by 22.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,364,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,858,000 after buying an additional 988,143 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in Veeco Instruments by 4.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,308,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,910,000 after buying an additional 148,541 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Veeco Instruments by 28.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,221,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,588,000 after buying an additional 718,458 shares during the period. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VECO opened at $29.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $31.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.44.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VECO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Veeco Instruments from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Veeco Instruments in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Veeco Instruments from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Veeco Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.86.

In other Veeco Instruments news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 1,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $44,045.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,283,673.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

