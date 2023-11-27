ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Trims Holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP trimmed its position in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) by 26.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,241 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.24% of Pediatrix Medical Group worth $2,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 122.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 278,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,532,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 97.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 90.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pediatrix Medical Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th.

Pediatrix Medical Group Stock Performance

Shares of MD opened at $8.84 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.98. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $17.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $742.74 million, a PE ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $506.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.59 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Pediatrix Medical Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.