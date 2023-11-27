ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes Position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 100,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,979,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of United Bankshares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in United Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in United Bankshares by 427.8% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in United Bankshares by 2,403.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in United Bankshares by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in United Bankshares by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBSI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on United Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on United Bankshares from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

United Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UBSI opened at $33.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.98. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.35 and a 52 week high of $43.11.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $262.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.20 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 26.26%. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Bankshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. This is a positive change from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.35%.

United Bankshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.