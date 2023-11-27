ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 64,274 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 38.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,168 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 64,274 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.09% of Varonis Systems worth $2,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Varonis Systems by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Varonis Systems by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Varonis Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. 92.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Varonis Systems

In other news, EVP David Bass sold 150,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $4,950,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 500,756 shares in the company, valued at $16,524,948. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRNS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.31.

Varonis Systems Stock Performance

Shares of VRNS stock opened at $39.97 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.71. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.08 and a 52 week high of $40.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -39.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $122.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.75 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 22.71% and a negative return on equity of 22.29%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Further Reading

