ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 48,766 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lessened its stake in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Free Report) by 34.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 48,766 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.11% of MaxLinear worth $2,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MXL. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in MaxLinear by 3,223.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,161,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,303 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MaxLinear by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,399,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $471,811,000 after purchasing an additional 858,544 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MaxLinear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,371,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in MaxLinear by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,365,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,705,000 after purchasing an additional 489,167 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in MaxLinear by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,674,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,390,000 after purchasing an additional 421,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear Stock Up 0.6 %

MXL opened at $18.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.18. MaxLinear, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $43.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.33 and its 200 day moving average is $24.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $135.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.11 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.19%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MXL shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Roth Mkm cut shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.36.

MaxLinear Company Profile

(Free Report)

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radiofrequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

Featured Stories

