ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 45,754 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 76.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 45,754 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $3,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 158,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,087,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,592,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,545,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 136.1% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 876 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Birgit Girshick purchased 1,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $187.82 per share, for a total transaction of $248,298.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 44,449 shares in the company, valued at $8,348,411.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James C. Foster bought 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $178.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,641.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,080,586.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Birgit Girshick bought 1,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $187.82 per share, for a total transaction of $248,298.04. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,348,411.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of CRL stock opened at $196.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $187.62 and a 200-day moving average of $198.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.65 and a 1-year high of $262.00.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.37. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on CRL shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $267.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $255.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.54.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

