ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 10,808 Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,808 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.37% of Bicycle Therapeutics worth $2,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 109.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 118.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $60,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $135,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BCYC shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bicycle Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.57.

Bicycle Therapeutics Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BCYC opened at $13.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.41 and a 200-day moving average of $21.72. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $33.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 8.65 and a quick ratio of 8.65.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.20). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.19% and a negative net margin of 650.60%. The company had revenue of $5.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.29 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 1,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $29,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,442,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 2,238 shares of company stock worth $44,760 in the last quarter. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. It is developing BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease; BT5528, a BTC that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Ephrin type-A receptor 2; and BT8009, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Nectin-4.

