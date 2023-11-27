ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Reduces Stock Position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 230,656 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 71,209 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $2,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AM. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Antero Midstream by 2,155.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Antero Midstream by 248.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Antero Midstream by 157.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Antero Midstream in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Antero Midstream by 1,731.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,354 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 6,007 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AM opened at $13.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 2.38. Antero Midstream Co. has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $13.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.75.

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $263.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.23 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 34.61% and a return on equity of 18.98%. Research analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 123.29%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.30.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

