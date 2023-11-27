ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Raises Holdings in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 218.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,367 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.12% of Frontdoor worth $3,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Frontdoor by 340.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Frontdoor by 44.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Frontdoor by 93.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Frontdoor by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Frontdoor by 1,111.4% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on FTDR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Frontdoor from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Frontdoor from $34.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial upgraded Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded Frontdoor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Frontdoor from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.80.

Frontdoor Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $34.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.73. Frontdoor, Inc. has a one year low of $19.06 and a one year high of $38.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $524.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.98 million. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 162.33% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Frontdoor

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

