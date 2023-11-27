ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases 10,119 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,119 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,111,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,889,000 after acquiring an additional 486,111 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,031,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,823,000 after acquiring an additional 304,334 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,923,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,993,000 after buying an additional 58,208 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,842,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,124,000 after buying an additional 326,537 shares during the period. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the first quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 5,451,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,591,000 after buying an additional 268,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APLS. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ APLS opened at $48.40 on Monday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $94.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.29). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 209.10% and a negative net margin of 222.16%. The company had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.75) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 400.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $6,262,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,729,346.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total value of $514,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,059,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,434,183.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Cedric Francois sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $6,262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,655 shares in the company, valued at $17,729,346.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 217,164 shares of company stock valued at $9,241,686 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

