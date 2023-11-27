ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Lowers Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,488 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 122,421 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $2,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 12.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.8% during the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 7,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 34,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.0% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 10,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on DELL. Barclays cut Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $74.41 on Monday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.96 and a 12-month high of $75.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.45. The company has a market capitalization of $53.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.56. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 149.91% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.78 billion. Research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $2,040,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 99,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,793,132. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

