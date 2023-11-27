ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Lowers Holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 184,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,456 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.25% of Healthcare Services Group worth $2,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 371.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 64.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 113.7% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 6,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Healthcare Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of HCSG stock opened at $10.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.25. The firm has a market cap of $739.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 0.46. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $15.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $424.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.64 million. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HCSG

About Healthcare Services Group

(Free Report)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.