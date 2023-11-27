ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $2.88 Million in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 231,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.09% of Maravai LifeSciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MRVI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 416,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,694,000 after acquiring an additional 6,339 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 534.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 117,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after buying an additional 98,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 159,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after buying an additional 11,079 shares during the last quarter. 50.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVI opened at $5.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.43. The company has a quick ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72 and a beta of -0.11. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $16.90.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MRVI shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.90.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

