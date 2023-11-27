ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $2.85 Million in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 594,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.46% of Seres Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. 87.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.67.

Shares of MCRB stock opened at $1.15 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.64 and its 200 day moving average is $3.50. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics company, develop microbiome therapeutics to treat the modulation of the colonic microbiome. It develops a novel class of biological drugs that are designed to treat by modulating the microbiome to restore health by repairing the function of a disrupted microbiome to a non-disease state.

