ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $2.84 Million in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 87,005 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,844,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.12% of Steven Madden at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHOO. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 3.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 6.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,049 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 6.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 73,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 5.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,050 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SHOO opened at $37.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.19. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $29.92 and a twelve month high of $37.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.09.

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $552.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 30th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.80.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.

