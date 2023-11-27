ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $3.13 Million Holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,627 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 373,151 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of Summit Materials worth $3,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUM. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 134.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,413,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,722 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Summit Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $34,374,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 1,763.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 556,951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,812,000 after purchasing an additional 527,063 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,903,885 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $214,435,000 after purchasing an additional 519,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Summit Materials by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,404,691 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,510,000 after buying an additional 425,262 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on Summit Materials from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Summit Materials from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Summit Materials from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Stephens lifted their price target on Summit Materials from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Summit Materials from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.08.

Summit Materials stock opened at $34.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.80 and its 200 day moving average is $34.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Summit Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $25.43 and a one year high of $39.56.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.61 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 12.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services.

