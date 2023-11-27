ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $2.96 Million Holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,763 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $2,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new position in Ferrari in the second quarter valued at $3,782,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 30.4% in the second quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 8.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Ferrari by 7.4% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Ferrari by 5.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Ferrari Stock Up 0.9 %

RACE opened at $367.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $67.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.87, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.98. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $209.88 and a twelve month high of $368.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $316.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 42.92%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ferrari will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RACE shares. Barclays raised shares of Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $368.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Ferrari from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Ferrari from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.69.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ferrari

Ferrari Profile

(Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.