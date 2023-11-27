ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $2.82 Million Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,209 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Smartsheet worth $2,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 11.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,316,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,891 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth $52,292,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 81.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,808,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,276,000 after buying an additional 1,262,177 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Smartsheet by 1,471.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,246,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,585,000 after buying an additional 1,167,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the first quarter worth $36,269,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SMAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.06.

Smartsheet Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SMAR opened at $41.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.26 and a beta of 0.87. Smartsheet Inc has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $52.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $235.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.57 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 27.44% and a negative net margin of 16.84%. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $87,569.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,567.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Smartsheet news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 1,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $44,495.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,404.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $87,569.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,567.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 221,815 shares of company stock valued at $9,566,415. 4.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Smartsheet Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

